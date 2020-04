A Kenosha man is in custody in connection with a series of shootings in the city. 28 year old Maurice Hughes was charged with 1st degree intentional homicide, as well as firearm and drug charges. He was arrested Wednesday at a residence on the 67-hundred block of 23rd Avenue. He was arrested without incident. The details of the other shootings were not released, but he also faces charges in a March reckless injury case. Hughes is being held on a 350-thousand dollars bond.