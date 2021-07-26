Kenosha May Require Higher Barrier For Pools

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Plan Commission approved a plan that would require city residents to have a higher barrier around their pools or hot tubs.

Proposed by Alderperson Rollin Pizzala, the ordinance change would require a six foot fence or wall around a yard with a pool instead of the current four feet. Current fences and walls would be grandfathered in; however city officials say that proof of that status would be required if asked of residents.

The change must still go through the committee process before it can be considered by the full council which means approval is still several weeks off.