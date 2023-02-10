Kenosha Mayor Talks Police, Crime, & Mental Health
By Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha is adding police officers in order to fight crime and keep public safety.
Last year Kenosha voters approved a referendum that raises property taxes to pay for 10 new police officers as well as six new first responders.
But Kenosha Mayor John Antaraminan told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that hiring more officers is only one piece of the puzzle.
The mayor says many programs can help prevent-most especially young people-from turning to crime. But Antaramian says that there is one overarching issue that may be beyond what the city can control-and that’s mental health.
The committee highlighted different programs offered by Kenosha County that perhaps aren’t as well known to those who need them.
Listen to the full interview here: