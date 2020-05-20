Kenosha Mayor Wants Virus Safety Measures Passed Into Law

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha mayor John Antaramian wants to legislate the health department’s safety guidelines for reopening businesses into law. Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that he believes the city has the legal authority to create an ordinance requiring measures that so far the county has left voluntary. The mayor said that one of those requirements will be masks.

Mask requirements for customers and patrons would still be up to the individual businesses. Antaramian says that the city has limited authority under state law but he believes a narrow approach will be legal.

The council could take up the proposed ordinance for a first reading soon at a special meeting, and then final passage would be slated at the June first Common Council meeting.