Kenosha Parks To Start to Reopen

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The city of Kenosha announced the reopening of some park amenities beginning next week. Playgrounds and park bathrooms-with the notable exception of Petzke Park and the Dream Playground-will reopen June 1st.

Washington Park Municipal Golf Course opens June 8th, and the city’s splash pads open June 15th. That’s the same day athletic activities will be allowed at city parks.

All reopenings will be with social distancing guidelines in place. A PDF File from the city of what opens and when is available below:

