Kenosha Passes 1,200 Covid-19 Mark

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County has surpassed the 1,200 mark in positive Covid-19 cases.

One 1,205 people have tested positive, up 11 from Monday- but no new deaths were reported. Kenosha County’s total stands at 30.

The death rate of positive cases is 3 percent according to new stats released Tuesday, 64 percent of cases recovered past 30 days, and 33 percent of cases have been detected in the last month.

The county also showed a slight improvement in the “Kickstart” indicators, with three of the metrics moving in the right direction.

