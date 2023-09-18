Kenosha Police Chief Patton Credits Proactive Stance For Preventing Violent Crimes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s Police Chief says his department’s proactive stance toward crime has paid off so far this year.

Chief Patrick Patton told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that as of mid-September the city has recorded two violent homicides.

While Kenosha is Wisconsin’s third biggest city that number puts us near the top of the list when it comes to the least amount of violent crimes committed.

Chief Patton says that his approach is to be attentive to crime trends in places like Chicago to determine how to handle the situation if the trend comes to Kenosha’s streets.

Listen to the full interview here