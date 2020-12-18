Kenosha Police Investigate Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

It happened on Thursday (Dec 17th) just before 6:45 PM near 61 Street and 16th Avenue. When they arrived, police found a juvenile male on the kitchen floor of a home with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

His injury is thought to be non-life threatening. He was flown by Flight For Life to a Milwaukee hospital.

No arrests have been made and no one else in the house was injured. Police do not believe there is a danger to the community.