Kenosha Police Investigate Weekend Shooting; Stabbing

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a drive by shooting. It happened around 9:30 Saturday night near the 49-hundred block of 18th Avenue.

According to police reports, one person-a 25 year old man was struck in the back by multiple shots by a passing vehicle. That person was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Police were able to locate the vehicle but no suspects were immediately found. The investigation is on-going.

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday. A man suffered stab wounds to his shoulder at a home near the 49-hundred block of 38th Avenue.

Reports indicated that a woman allegedly stabbed the man with whom she was reportedly in an altercation. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The woman will face recklessly endangering safety charges.