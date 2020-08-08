Kenosha Police Officer Shot During Investigation-Suspect at Large

8/8/2020

Kenosha Police responded to the area of the 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint.

A Kenosha Police Officer located a subject matching the description of the suspect which was provided by the complainant.

As the officer attempted to investigate, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the officer. The officer returned fire. It is unknown if the suspect was injured.

The officer was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is not believed to be life threatening. The officer is a 30 year old male with 2 years of service with the Kenosha Police Department.

Kenosha Police requested the assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I.). The investigation has been turned over to them. Wisconsin State Patrol is providing assistance to D.C.I.