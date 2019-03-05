Kenosha Regulates Vaping

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha City Council approved an ordinance that regulates the sales and use of e-cigarettes in the city. Sales of the cigarette replacement is now prohibited to minors under 18 years of age.

It also forbids the use of e-cigs in bars and restaurants, instead allowing vaping in the same areas traditional smoking is allowed. Those areas include smoking and vaping lounges, private assisted living rooms, and private residences.

The measure’s sponsor, 16th district alderman Dominic Ruffalo says he hopes that teens stay away from vaping products.

The measure passed on a unanimous vote. The council also passed the nearly 8-million dollar contract with an Illinois firm for work to be done along Kennedy Park’s shoreline. Kennedy Drive may be shut down for a year as that work commences.