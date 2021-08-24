Kenosha Riots One Year Later: Riot Response Remains Hot Debate

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It may be a year since the riots in Kenosha, but the debate over the response to the violence rages on.

Strong feelings continue on both sides of the issue. Most of the debate centers around the actions of Governor Tony Evers on the night of August 23rd and into August 24th last year. The National Guard was called in but many felt the number coming was not enough.

One of those is Kenosha Business owner Kimberly Warner-who told WLIP that Evers should have shown as much urgency with the riots as he did with the pandemic.

Warner’s views were echoed by State Senator Van Wangaard in an op-ed piece published this week. On the other side is State Senator Bob Wirch who told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that-at the time-local officials appreciated the governor’s response.

The issue is expected to be key in next year’s governor’s race.