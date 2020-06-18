Kenosha Sees Modest Covid-19 Increase; Testing Demand Down

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County recorded another modest increase in Covid-19 cases Wednesday, adding nine for a total of one thousand three hundred and eighty five.

The Kenosha County Health Department says that there are currently ten hospitalizations related to the virus with three patients on ventilators.

Health Officer Dr Jen Freiheit says that the county’s numbers remain steady.

In her weekly update, Dr Freiheit says that her department has four main goals moving forward, including education, developing better data, getting back to business, and containment measures.

On that front Dr Freiheit reiterated the common mitigation methods such as frequent hand washing, social distancing, and masks.

Dr Freiheit says that demands for Covid-19 tests have been down in Kenosha but several testing sites will remain open for the long term.