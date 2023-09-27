Kenosha “Smart City” Goes Live In October

(Photo caption l to r): Rich Adam, Chief Operating Officer, SiFi Networks, Ed St. Peter, Project Manager City of Kenosha; Mayor John Antaramian, City of Kenosha; Jean Miller, Project Manager, SiFi Networks and Marcus Bowman, Community Relations Manager, SiFi Networks joined together to announce the construction launch of Kenosha FiberCity® in September 2022. Credit-City of Kenosha/Submitted Photo

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)-Kenosha’s new high speed internet service will be active beginning next month.

Sifi Networks and city officials say that the “Smart City” project will go live in October although the project will not be city-wide until it’s completed.

That should come in the next two years. So far T-Mobile is the first internet provider to be connected with more expected to come on line.

On Tuesday, Sifi Networks also announced that they are making a donation of computer tablets to the new Children’s Library in the Uptown Lofts.

Sifi started installing cables in the parkways around the city about one year ago.