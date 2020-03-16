Kenosha Unified to Offer Bag Lunches to Students During Closures

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—While Kenosha Unified Schools are closed, beginning March 16th the district will distribute bag lunches for any child 18 and under which will also contain a snack for the next morning.

The lunches must be picked up from the Educational Support Center at 3600 52nd Street from 12 until 2 PM.

The pickup is behind the building and the lunches can only be obtained by parents or guardians; children need not be present.

KUSD says that additional sites will be added in the near future.

KUSD schools are closed until at least Monday April 6th due to the Coronavirus Emergency.

Kenosha Unified has resources posted here for more information.