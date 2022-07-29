Kenosha Welcomes “Hometown” Cars

A row of classic vintage cars on a sunny day

If you’re seeing a lot of classic AMC cars around Kenosha there is a very good reason why.

The Kenosha History Center is hosting the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show, which opened this week and continues through Sunday.

The free for spectators show includes various events around the city but especially the car show/swap meet at Kennedy Park today and tomorrow.

Chris Allen, executive director of the Kenosha History Center told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that this AMC car show is the largest in the world.

Also scheduled for today is the Homecoming Car Show Parade from the Southport Beach House through Downtown to Simmons Island Park.

Get more info here