Kenosha Woman Charged in New Year’s Fight

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha woman faces charges after a New Year’s fight at Monument Square in Racine. The incident happened around 2:30 AM Tuesday when the suspect, 18 year old Janajae Malone allegedly hit another woman in the head with a glass bottle repeatedly.

By the time police arrived, a large group of people gathered by the north end of the square. The second woman suffered minor injuries and received stitches. The suspect reportedly told investigators that she attacked the woman because she was following her around, harassing her throughout the day Monday, which made the suspect angry.

The victim denied those allegations.

Malone’s bond is set at 500 dollars and she’s due back in court next week.