KUSD Board To Consider Covid Mitigation Plans For 2021-2022 School Year

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–With 2020-21 pandemic school year in the books, the Kenosha Unified School Board will consider its plans and procedures to fight Covid as most of the students return to the classroom in the fall.

Under the “Better Together” Plan (BetterTogether 2021_english_5-27-21) virtual learning will still be available to elementary students while middle and high school students will need to apply to the district’s e-school to learn from home.

Additionally masks will still be required for everyone whether they are vaccinated or not. There are exceptions though such as in gym class, while eating, playing an instrument, or while outside.

Enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures will also remain in place.

The board will take up the plan at a special meeting on Tuesday.