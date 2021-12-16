KUSD Graduation Rates Decline in 2020-21

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified’s graduation rates declined last school year.

KUSD’s graduation rate across all of the district’s high schools is 88.8% in 2020-21 in a school year highly affected by the pandemic.

By comparison, in the shortened 2019-20 year school year the rate was 93.5%.

The last time the graduation rate dipped below 90% was 2018-19 when it was 89.5%.

Harborside Academy graduated all its seniors last year-the highest number in the district. Bradford was lowest on the list at 81.4%.