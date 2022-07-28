KUSD Keeps Masks Optional; Sunsets Other Covid Measures

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Masking is going to remain optional when KUSD students return to the classroom.

There will also be no vaccine requirement. That is according to the plan approved by the school board this week.

Interim Superintendent Dr Beth Ormseth told the board that multiple Covid Era precautions and measures are a thing of the past, such as restrictions of field trips and paid leave if staff tests positive for the virus.

Students who do not choose to attend class in person will all be enrolled in the district’s e-school instead of various campuses having a separate option.

Frank and Wilson School students return next week; the first day for the rest of KUSD is September 1st.