KUSD Makes No Changes But Tensions Remain High Over Virtual Learning

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board made no changes to the current plan for all virtual learning but tensions over the issue remain high.

After a slew of public comments about the Return 2020 Plan, Kenosha Unified School Board President Tom Duncan was commenting on the district’s plan when member Todd Battle objected.

Duncan says that there will be a special school board meeting in early January just before in-person learning is scheduled to return.

Leaders both locally and nationally have stressed the importance of returning kids to the classroom but concerns remain among teachers and the Kenosha Education Association over safety and preventing the spread of Covid-19.