KUSD Votes For All Virtual Instruction During Holidays

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified has again changed course and will temporarily switch to virtual learning during the holidays. The school board voted last night after the Kenosha County Department of Health recommended the closure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as people celebrate.

The board also voted to suspend winter sports during that time period.

The closure dates are November 30th-January 8th. Sports could return after January 3rd. Some exemptions for special needs students were included in the measure.

The change comes after a statement last week by both School Board President Tom Duncan and the district administration saying that campuses would remain open for instruction despite the health recommendation.