KUSD Votes to Allow Limited Fan Attendance at Outdoor Sporting Events

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Unified School Board has agreed to allow a limited number of fans in attendance for outside sporting events. The board voted unanimously to allow two spectators per participant in a given activity…such as football or cheerleading.

To attend, spectators would have to sign up on-line and show ID to get into the stadium.

Kenosha Unified District Athletic Director Bryan Mogensen told the board that capacity will be greatly reduced from normal.

Both home and away fans will be admitted but no fans from teams from outside of Kenosha County will be admitted.