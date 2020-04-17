KUSD: With School Officially Canceled for the Year Decisions on Grades, Graduation Coming Soon

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—With the schools now closed for the rest of the year, Kenosha Unified informed parents and students that details on a number of issues will be forthcoming soon.

KUSD says that decisions on 4th quarter grading, graduation requirements, commencement ceremonies, proms, and more will be announced by Friday April 24th. Decisions on spring and summer sports, summer school, and summertime Fine Arts programs will also be made but no timeline has been announced.

KUSD officials say that they anticipated the closure but that they are saddened for the impact on students, their families, staff and the community.

KUSD will continue to distribute “grab and go” meals for the remainder of the previously scheduled school year.