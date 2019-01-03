Lady Reds Rout North Park

By Dave Nelson, Carthage Athletic Communications Director

KENOSHA, WIS.—First on the 2019 docket for the Carthage College women’s basketball team was a Wednesday-night bout against North Park University at Tarble Arena. Rachel Szydlowski’s second-consecutive double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds propelled the Lady Reds to a 76-39 rout of the Vikings.

“I thought Rachel carried us on the boards as she got a bunch early including some offensive rebounds in the first half,” said Lady Reds head basketball coach Tim Bernero. “She got some big defensive rebounds in the second half even though we were ahead by a bunch. North Park is very scrappy and aggressive and we knew they weren’t going to stop playing.”

Both squads combined for 31 offensive boards in the contest as Szydlowski and Taylor Jozefowicz each pulled down three for Carthage. Sammie Woodward led all scorers with 19 points while Madie Kaelber and Autumn Kalis rounded out the four Lady Reds in double figures with 11 points apiece.

The Carthage defense registered their best performance of the season statistically as they held North Park to just 13-of-64 (.203) shooting and 3-of-24 (.125) from the three-point line. Szydlowski also chipped in three blocks to her stat-line while Maggie Berigan registered two along with seven rebounds.

The Lady Reds improve to 8-5, 2-2 CCIW and North Park falls to 6-8, 2-3 CCIW.

Lady Reds 76, North Park 39

Carthage tripled the Vikings in the first-quarter score column with a 27-9 advantage. The Lady Reds held Vikings leading scorer Jayla Johnson to just two points in the contest. Both points occurred from the charity stripe with 1:21 left in the second quarter to cut Carthage’s lead to 41-21.

Carthage allowed North Park within 20 points once more after they took a 44-22 lead into halftime. That occurred at the 7:56 mark of the third quarter when Zakiya Newsome’s three-pointer cut North Park’s deficit to 19 points at 46-17.

The Lady Reds didn’t allow another three-pointer the remainder of the contest as their cushion eventually grew into the 30’s before icing a 76-39 victory. Thirteen Carthage players saw minutes in the contest.

The Lady Reds will host Millikin University on Saturday, January 5 at 5:00 p.m.