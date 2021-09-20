Lake County Authorities Look Into Zion Homicide

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-20-21)

(Zion, IL) A homicide in Zion is still being looked into. The incident took place Friday morning in the 17-hundred block of Joanna Avenue. Authorities say it appears that someone outside of a home, fired multiple shots inside, striking Che Hearn. The 31-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Lake County Coroner’s officials say a gunshot wound to the chest was the cause of death. No suspects are in custody at this point. Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.