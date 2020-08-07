Lake County Covid-19 Update 8/7/2020

Lake County has seen a 2nd straight day of falling Coronavirus cases. The numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed 61 new instances of the disease on Thursday, a drop of over 30 from Wednesday. Another fatality was announced as well, bringing the county death toll to 444. ICU stats from the northeast and northwest suburban region (which each include parts of Lake County) sit at 52 and 55% respectively. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, continue to be within the Restore Illinois Metrics for Phase 4. Statewide, Illinois added 1,957 new cases of the illness, and 21 related fatalities