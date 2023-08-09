Lake County Man Arrested and Charged in Chicago Murder

(Chicago, IL) A North Chicago man is behind bars in Cook County, after being connected to a murder in Chicago. Police say Jesus Toledo was booked into the Cook County Jail on Monday, in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back on May 20th. Toledo was captured in Waukegan over the weekend, and transferred to Cook County where he is being held without bond on a first degree murder charge. Jail records indicate that Toledo is due in court on August 23rd.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-9-23)