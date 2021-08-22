Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Seeking Help Identifying Body Found In Lake Michigan

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-22-21)

(Waukegan, IL) The body of a woman located in Lake Michigan back on August 15th, about 3 miles southeast of the Waukegan Harbor, remains unidentified. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was six to seven months pregnant. She was approximately 5’4″ inches tall and between 150-170 pounds. She had brown eyes and black hair, likely pulled back into a bun. Her fingernails and toenails were manicured and painted white. She was wearing a pink colored summer dress. It’s also believed she was in the water for no more than seven to 12 days when recovered, and she possibly entered the water anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline of Lake Michigan. If you have any information who this woman could be, please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Lana LeMons at 847-377-4148.