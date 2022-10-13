Lake Forest High School Students Face Charges After Bullet, Graffiti Incidents

(Lake Forest, IL) Several Lake Forest High School students could soon face charges over a pair of incidents at the campus. Police say one student will likely face charges after an unspent bullet was found in a hallway on October 6th. As many as three students could face charges over threatening graffiti found inside the school two days later. The expected charges have not been detailed, but the suspect students are all being referred into juvenile court. The investigation into the matter remains open.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-13-22)