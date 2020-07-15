Lake Zurich High School Coronavirus Testing

(Lake Zurich, IL) Officials say 36 students who attended sports camps at the Lake Zurich High School have tested positive for Coronavirus, but the camps don’t appear to have caused the initial infections.

Lake County Health Officials say the exposure may have had to do with multiple social gatherings that took place before the camps started. All sports camps at the high school have been suspended until further notice.

A mobile testing center was set up on Sunday in the area, and it will be available again this Sunday.

The Health Department didn’t comment on the condition of those that tested positive, nor did they say if any were hospitalized.