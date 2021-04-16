LeMahieu says medical marijuana legalization should wait for FDA approval

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said there is not enough support for legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin without FDA approval.

During a WisPolitics.com luncheon, LeMahieu said if the FDA approves medical use, marijuana should then be treated like any other prescription drug.

He also said there’s not enough support within his caucus for medical or recreational use, which Gov. Evers proposed legalizing in his state budget.

According to WisPolitics.com, LeMahieu said police officers and employers have concerns about people driving or working under the influence and that he’s also concerned about long-term social effects. And he said it’s important for states to keep their laws in line with federal laws.