Libertyville Fatal Crash Sunday

(Libertyville, IL) One person was killed, one was injured during a weekend crash in Libertvyille. The incident took place late Sunday morning along Peterson Road west of Route 21. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which left one driver dead. That person has not been identified.

The driver of the other vehicle, who also wasn’t identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The situation remains under investigation by Libertyville Police, a Lake County crash investigation team, and the Coroner’s Office.