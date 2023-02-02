Listen: 17th District Ald. David Bogdala

(Photo caption l to r): Rich Adam, Chief Operating Officer, SiFi Networks, Ed St. Peter, Project Manager City of Kenosha; Mayor John Antaramian, City of Kenosha; Jean Miller, Project Manager, SiFi Networks and Marcus Bowman, Community Relations Manager, SiFi Networks joined together to announce the construction launch of Kenosha FiberCity® today.

Ald. Bogdala joined Wake Up Kenosha with an update on the the progress of Kenosha Fiber City… https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/wlipam-21927-advanced.mp4