It’s homecoming Saturday for the Carthage Firebirds football squad and head coach Dustin Haas joined Wake Up Kenosha with Bill & Pete.

Coach Haas recapped North Central and gave us a preview of Washington U.

Listen to the interview below…

John Weiser has pregame at 12:45pm with the kickoff at 1pm on AM 1050 WLIP and wlip.com.