Listen Kenosha Mayor on Casino Project on HQA

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council will again consider the revived Hard Rock Kenosha project on Monday.

The city could give final approval to a plan to bring a casino, hotel, and entertainment venue to 60 acres of land west of I-94 and south of Highway K.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the Intergovernmental Agreement up for approval lays out how the city will benefit from the project.

The financial compensation stems from the “net win” or how much money the casino takes in.

If and when the agreement is approved locally by the Kenosha City Council and the Kenosha County Board then the project moves to the federal government for the next round of consideration.

Mayor Antaramian says that the current proposal is not too different from the one previously vetoed in 2015.

Governor Tony Evers has previously shown a willingness to approve casino expansions and the final decision would be his.

