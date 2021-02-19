Madigan Resigns Illinois House Seat, Effective Immediately

(Springfield, IL) The most powerful Democrat in Illinois is calling it a career. Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will leave the legislature immediately, ending a political career that began over 4 decades ago.

Madigan was ousted from the Speaker’s seat earlier this year by Emanuel Welch, as federal investigators looked into a bribery scheme that reportedly involved Madigan and utility giant ComEd.

Madigan has not been charged, and maintains that he has done nothing wrong, though ComEd settled their part in the investigation with a 200-million-dollar payout.

Republicans and other opponents of the 78-year-old say he will leave behind a legacy of long-term political intimidation, corruption, high taxes and steady economic declines that took place under his watch.