Mail-In Dump Changes Lake County Races

(Waukegan, IL) Even though no new election tallies were expected over the weekend, a late night dump changed some Lake County races. The Lake County Clerk’s Office added several new ballots, which now shows an increase for mainly Democrat candidates.

In the tight race for Lake County Coroner, Democrat Jennifer Banek, who held a slight lead over incumbent Republican Howard Cooper…now holds a nearly 10-thousand vote lead.

In the race for State’s Attorney, Democrat Eric Rinehart now holds a lead over incumbent Republican Mike Nerheim. Several Lake County Board races have flipped as well.

For the latest results, you can check out the Lake County Clerk’s page through lakecountyil.gov.