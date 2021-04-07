Major Warrant Arrest Announced in Lake County

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-7-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, facing serious sex crime charges. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Jose Torrez was picked up on an outstanding warrant March 31st in the Wildwood area, near Grayslake. The 50-year-old was transferred to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with 3 felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13. Torrez is currently being held on a 5-million-dollar bond, according to jail records. He’s due back in court on April 22.