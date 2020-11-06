Man Arrested After Breaking Into Beach Park Home

(Beach Park, IL) A Waukegan man was arrested after he allegedly broke into Beach Park home. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called on Wednesday morning on reports of an intruder. When they arrived, they located and arrested Jose Herrera Jr., who had reportedly broken down the door to the residence.

The female homeowner told authorities that she didn’t know the 23-year-old suspect, nor did any of her 5 young children. Hererra Jr. was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident, then charged with felony criminal damage and trespass to property, as well as misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and more.

Bond was set at 50-thousand dollars, and a hearing was set for Monday.