Man Arrested After Girlfriend Goes Missing; Two Found at Hotel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha man is in custody again after he was allegedly found with a woman he was forbidden to see. 34 year old Nicholas Mercier was already charged with battering the woman involved in an August incident.

Prosecutors allege that Mercier broke his 29 year old girlfriend’s arm and caused other injuries in a domestic violence incident. He was also convicted in 2014 for an incident involving the same woman.

She was reported missing earlier this week and word of her disappearance circulated on social media. Eventually police caught up with Mercier and the woman at a Pleasant Prairie hotel on Tuesday.

When officers attempted to get into the room where the two were staying, Mercier was said to have broken a window to try and escape. He was arrested while the woman was taken in on a probation hold. Mercier will now face bail jumping charges on top of the domestic violence count.

He’s in jail on a 15-thousand dollar bond.