Man Arrested For Alleged Home Invasion; Attack on Teen

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 19 year old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home early Sunday.

It happened around 3:45 AM in the 6400 block of 22nd Avenue.

According to police reports, the man attempted to attack a teen girl in the home before her mother interceded.

The suspect fled but was arrested.

It is not believed he knew either the teen or her mother.

There’s no word on any injuries.

Few other details have been immediately released.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are said to be pending.