Man Arrested in Chicago For Kenosha Homicide

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An arrest has been made in the April shooting death of a Kenosha man. 36 year old Antonio Summers of Illinois was arrested by Chicago Police.

They nabbed him after investigative alerts for a suspect went out nationwide.

Authorities allege that Summers shot and killed 40 year old Deshun Jackson inside a Kenosha apartment in the early morning hours of April 23rd.

Jackson died at the scene despite life-saving efforts made by first responders.

Summers is in jail in Cook County pending extradition to Wisconsin.

He will be charged with first degree intentional homicide, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.