Man Arrested on Drug Charges

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was taken into custody on drug charges. 41 year old Jairme Colman is charged with intent to deliver fentanyl after police allegedly found 74 pills in his Kenosha residence that also tested positive for ecstasy.

The pills were reportedly wrapped in 37 individual containers and stored in the residence in the 66-hundred block of 18th Avenue.

Officers made the discovery early Tuesday morning after responding to a “shots fired” call in the area.

Police also found spent shell casings outside. No injuries were reported.