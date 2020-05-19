Man Arrested on OWI Suspicion After Alleged Hit and Run Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a hit and run crash Sunday afternoon. 30 year old Jose Ramirez allegedly pulled out in front of an SUV on north Sheridan Road just before 12:30 PM, causing a collision.

At least one person in the SUV had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Ramirez is said to have fled the scene but was arrested after slamming into a light pole on Alford Park Drive a short time later.

The suspect reportedly failed a field sobriety test and has a prior history of O.W.I. He’s being held on 10-thousand dollars bond.