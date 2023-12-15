Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Rollover Crash

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A 33 year old man was arrested after a rollover crash. It happened Wednesday night in Pleasant Prairie around 10 PM.

Joan Garcia of North Chicago reportedly crashed in the 117-thousand block Green Bay Road in a field of the roadway.

Witnesses alerted police that the driver had fled.

Shortly after an officer spotted a man matching Garcia’s description walking along the side of Green Bay Road near the crash site.

The officer noted he had blood and mud on his body and smelled of intoxicants.

Witnesses estimate that he was traveling near 150 miles per hour when he crashed and flipped his vehicle several times.

Charges of recklessly endangering safety were filed Thursday.