Man Charged After Shots Fired Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Racine man faces charges in Kenosha County after shots were fired during a fight outside of a Kenosha tavern.

25 year old Juan Marcello Orta Junior was arrested early Saturday morning after being pulled over because his vehicle matched one that fled the scene of a shots fired incident outside of an establishment in the twenty-three hundred block of eighteenth street.

Police were called to the tavern just after one AM on reports of a large fight outside.

While Orta was being arrested, a passenger in the vehicle reportedly fled officers on foot near nineteenth avenue and twenty-second street.

Orta was said to have been in possession of a semi-automatic pistol that matched casings found at the scene.

He is in jail on a probation hold and received two thousand dollars bond.