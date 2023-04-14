Man Charged For Helping to Connect Man Who Later OD’d and Died With Dealer

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed against a Kenosha man for allegedly helping to provide drugs for a man who later overdosed and died.

According to a criminal complaint Gerald Glock Jr. found heroin for a 47 year old who passed away in September.

His autopsy reportedly shows the man died of a drug mixed with fentanyl and other substances.

The man’s daughter reportedly told investigators that Glock was the middleman who connected her father with the dealer who sold him the lethal drug. He’s charged with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime.

He faces 25 years in prison.