Man Charged With Allegedly Striking Woman with His Truck

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man who was already out of jail on violent criminal charges is now accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle following a confrontation.

According to court records filed this week, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon of last week when 76 year old Patrick Leese allegedly struck a woman twice with his truck in front of her home in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue.

The woman told police that she and the suspect had argued after she came home to find his truck blocking her driveway.

In the course of the confrontation Leese allegedly struck her on the left side of her body and then backed up striking her a second time.

She suffered minor injuries.

Leese was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

He’s due in court next week.