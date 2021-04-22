Man charged with killing 3 in Somers tavern shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a weekend shooting at a crowded bar.

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson, of Kenosha, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County.

He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts. According to the complaint, Vinson got into a fight at the tavern during which his face was injured. Surveillance video shows him walking out onto the bar’s patio, where he opened fire.